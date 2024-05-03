CLAUSSEN’S PICKLE-FLAVOURED WINE SPRITZER IS BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Claussen is selling pickle-flavoured wine spritzers ahead of summer. You can pre-order a pack of eight on SpritzSociety.com for $50.

They came up with the idea as an April Fools’ Day joke, but then people wanted more pickle-flavoured drink options.

It’s 6% alcohol, like a beer or hard seltzer. Last year’s version came in 8.4-ounce cans, and they’ve upped it to 12 ounces this time. So you won’t blow through all that pickled goodness so fast this time.

If you pre-order now, you’ll get them just in time for summer. They say they’ll ship in four to six weeks.