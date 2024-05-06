Gen Z Brought Back A Once Controversial 1970s Food!

If you frequent TikTok or Instagram, you may have noticed a lot of recipes that involve cottage cheese…

People on the app can’t get enough of the curdled milk product at the moment. The reason for this is that the lumpy dairy ingredient is low-fat, low-calorie and high-protein, making it a great addition to healthy treats.

Gen Z are using cottage cheese in many inventive ways, from levelling up their eggs to whacking it on toast, and even using it to make cookie dough. Yes, you read that correctly.

@jakecohen COTTAGE CHEESE EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH. I’m unwell, I know, but I need a steady stream of sweets throughout the day and lots of protein so I’m actually vvvvvvvv into a few spoons of this magic whenever my sweet tooth is acting up!! Very easy! Don’t try to bake it! Hope y’all are getting swole!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Cottage Cheese Edible Cookie Dough 1 pound low-fat cottage cheese 1/4 cup maple syrup 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 cups almond flour 1/2 cup vanilla protein powder 1 cup dark chocolate chips In a blender, combine the cottage cheese, maple syrup, and vanilla, then purée until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the almond flour and protein powder until well incorporated, then fold in the chocolate chips. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. ♬ original sound – Jake Cohen

Putting cottage cheese into everyday recipes has become so popular that there are various hashtags dedicated to the cause, including #cottagecheesecookiedough, #cottagecheeserecipes and just plain and simple #cottagecheese, which has been used over 37,000 times.

Typically, milk and dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt, are sources of protein and calcium but are also high in fat.

However, cottage cheese is high in protein but low in fat, which means those seeking to build muscle mass and stay fuller for longer can’t get enough of it.

According to reports, cottage cheese sales are way up compared to this time last year…

So, the next time you’re looking for a protein-rich breakfast or satiating snack, why not turn to cottage cheese? It’s not the 1970s anymore.

