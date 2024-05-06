‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Titanic’ actor Dies at Age 79

English actor Bernard Hill, best known for his portrayal of Théoden, King of Rohan, in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, as well as Capt. Edward Smith in the 1997 film “Titanic,” died Sunday morning, per The Associated Press.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. He was 79.

Although he appeared in several movies and television shows, Hill’s first premiere role was in the 1996 film “The Ghost and the Darkness,” which starred Michael Douglas and Val Kilmer. The following year he starred in “Titanic.”

Another big role of his was alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “The Scorpion King,” where he played Philos. He then appeared in the second and third installments of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Hill most recently appeared in several episodes of the BBC series, “The Responder.” According to his IMDb, he had one film in pre-production.