Bumble Will Let Men Make the First Move

Bumble has announced that it’s launching a new feature called “opening moves,” where female users will be able to set a prompt, and males can respond to it to start a conversation.

This is a major move for the app because, from day one, the app required women to send the first message to their matches.

“Bumble empowers women to ‘Make the First Move’ in all matches,” they state on their official website.

“In same-gender matches, matches with two non-binary people, or matches between non-binary people and men, anyone can message first.” It’s worth noting that Bumble already has a “Compliment” feature that lets users send messages before they match with another user.

In this case, men could send a “Compliment” first, but they would have to wait for her to respond before sending any more messages. Sending a “Bumble Compliment” was the same thing as a right swipe.