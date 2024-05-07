THINGS THAT MAKE PEOPLE MORE ATTRACTIVE

Here’s a lesson for single people on the dating scene: You do NOT have to be attractive to be hot. Sure, that’s, like, 95% of it, but there ARE other contributing factors.

People on social media are talking about the unexpected things that make someone “hotter”, and it makes me feel a little better about humanity. Here are some highlights:

1. The ability to be silly, or have fun with a dumb joke.

2. They don’t have to enjoy all of your favourite movies and music, but they take your hobbies and favourites seriously. Or when they can be interested in something you’re passionate about, just because it’s YOUR interest.

3. Being polite and friendly to people in public, especially workers.

4. Showing empathy.

5. Making eye contact.

6. They put the needs of others before their own.

7. They enjoy reading books. Or just learning about new things in general, and aren’t afraid to try new things.

8. They do the right thing, even if it might make them look bad. Someone said, “Decent people will only do what’s expected, but good people will go the extra mile to do the right thing even when no one’s watching.”

9. The ability to adapt to any situation and not allow adversity to get to them.

10. And someone said, “This is controversial, but I look favourably on people who are friends with their exes. Or at least, don’t talk unreserved [crap] about them.”