Looking to beat the summer heat in Simcoe County? Forget pools and lakes — splash pads are where the fun's at, especially for little ones still mastering swimming and for kids who want a change of scenery.

Simcoe County boasts a plethora of splash pads, and the best part? Most of them are free!

Splash Pads in Barrie

Lampman Lane Park – 59 Lampman Lane

This busy neighbourhood park has everything: a splash pad, accessible playground, basketball court, baseball diamond, and even a community garden. Water play runs daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labour Day.

Heritage Park Water Feature – 5 Simcoe Street

A more scenic spot by the water with gardens and trails. The fountains here cycle on for 45 seconds, then shut off for 90 seconds to allow for drainage.

Splash ON Water Park – 55 Lakeshore Drive (Admission Required)

A floating water park on Kempenfelt Bay for ages 5+. Prices range from $25–$28. Kids aged 5–8 must have an adult with them — but chaperones get half-price admission.

Orillia

Hillcrest Park – 255 Matchedash Street North

Hillcrest Park is a neighbourhood gem in Orillia’s north end. It includes a multi-use court, shaded picnic shelters, and a playful splash pad with a mix of sprayers and sprinklers designed for various ages. It's a great stop for families looking for a low-key afternoon close to home.

Clayt French Park – 114 Atlantis Drive

Located on the west side of the city, Clayt French Park is a go-to for local families. It features an accessible playground, a multipurpose sports court, open green space for running around, and a picnic area with tables. The splash pad is button-activated and stays open until October — a longer season than most in the area.

Walter Henry Park – 3050 Orion Boulevard

Located in a preserved woodlot, this park features a maple syrup-themed play area, pickleball courts, and a modern splash pad.

McKinnell Square Park – 135 Dunedin Street

Centrally located near downtown Orillia, this park offers two baseball diamonds, a playground, picnic tables, and a splash pad. It’s a convenient spot to cool off after errands or enjoy a quick outdoor break with the kids.

Victoria Park – 75 Coldwater Road West

Victoria Park combines outdoor fun with a splash of culture. Along with its splash pad and playground, the park hosts the annual Art Park and features walking trails and picnic areas. It's a great spot for both play and laid-back lounging.

JB Tudhope Memorial Park – 450 Atherley Road

A massive 65-acre park with trails, flower gardens, volleyball, kayak access, and a vibrant splash pad open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There's also a Splash ON Water Park on-site, with admission at $22 ($11 for chaperones).

Springwater Township

Homer Barrett Park – 43 Centennial Avenue, Elmvale

Upgraded in 2023, this splash pad includes 20+ interactive water features like hoops, towers, and tipping buckets. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Georgian Bay

Awen Waterplay Area, Collingwood – 1 Cedar Street

Located in Harbourview Park, this newer splash pad is steps from scenic boardwalks and Collingwood’s waterfront.

Penetanguishene Rotary Champlain Wendat Park – Robert Street W

With 90 acres of recreation space, this park offers a beach, playground, dog park, pavilion, and a splash pad open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until mid-September.

Splash Park, Wasaga Beach – 87 Beach Drive

Right near Beach Area 1, this pad features misting arches, water mills, and palm-shaped fountains. Open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Essa Township

Angus Community Park – 6 Huron Street, Angus

A great all-ages destination with plenty of green space, Angus Community Park has a splash pad that runs daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There's also a playground, trails, and outdoor fitness equipment — making it easy to turn a quick visit into an afternoon outing.

Greenwood-McCann (Stonemount) Park – 152 Greenwood Drive, Angus

This well-loved park in Angus features a fun splash pad, picnic tables, seasonal washrooms, and a playground. Basketball nets and open space give kids lots of room to run and play between water breaks.

Thornton Arena Ball Park – 246 Barrie Street, Thornton

Beside the Thornton Arena, this park includes a splash pad, playground, sports courts, and shaded picnic areas. It’s a popular stop for families looking for a casual day out close to home.

Township Of New Tecumseth

Riverdale Park – 237 Fletcher Crescent, Alliston

Riverdale Park is home to the Rotary Splash Pad, a popular spot for kids to cool down. There's also a large playground that was upgraded in 2022 with accessible features, making it easy for everyone to join in on the fun.

Treetops Park – 29 Willoughby Way North, Alliston

This park lives up to its name with a treehouse-style playground that includes rock walls, climbing vines, and a lookout. The splash pad is a refreshing bonus, and there's also beach volleyball and basketball nearby.

Beeton Community Memorial Arena – 22 Second Street, Beeton

Right beside the arena and park area, this splash pad is a nice add-on for families spending time in Beeton. It’s a simple setup but perfect for a quick cool-off.

Tottenham Community Centre – 139 Queen Street North, Tottenham

Located next to the community centre and library, this splash pad is easy to access and great for pairing with a trip to the playground or a quiet storytime afterward.

Township Of Innisfil

Cookstown Community Park – 20 Church Street

Right next to the Cookstown Library, this park features a splash pad, playground, and public washrooms. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., it's a low-key and easy option for families in the area.

Innisfil Town Square – 971 Innisfil Beach Road

Expected to launch in Summer 2023, this splash pad promises both high and low spray features for kids of all ages. It will also include washrooms and lockers for added convenience. Keep an eye on the town’s website for official updates and opening times.

Bradford West Gwillimbury

Ron Simpson Memorial Park – 251 Crossland Boulevard

Previously known as Dreamsfield Park, this community green space includes a playground, trails, and a splash pad that’s perfect for summertime visits.

Henderson Memorial Community Park – 3171 9th Line

This massive 100-acre park has a little bit of everything — including a large splash pad, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, and open fields. Washrooms are seasonal, but portable toilets are available.

Constable Devon Northrup Memorial Park – 140 Langford Boulevard

Recently renamed in honour of a fallen officer, this park (formerly Middletown Park) includes a splash pad, playground, trails, and a shaded shelter for cooling off without getting soaked.

Alan Kuzmich Memorial Park – 68 Aishford Road

With a splash pad, soccer fields, and basketball courts, this neighbourhood park is a great pick for kids with lots of energy to burn.

Lions Park – 226 Colborne Street

Lions Park has a splash pad, playground, sports courts, and plenty of parking — making it an easy go-to for families.

Green Valley Park – 115 Barrow Avenue

In addition to the splash pad, this park features a playground and baseball diamonds. It’s a solid option for a laid-back day outdoors.

Whether you're dodging tipping buckets, or just letting little ones splash the day away, Simcoe County's splash pads offer endless ways to cool down and have fun. With options in nearly every community — from big-city parks to quiet neighbourhood gems — there's always a spot nearby to beat the heat. So pack a towel, grab some sunscreen, and explore the splash-worthy adventures waiting right in your backyard.

