3 Easy Ways To Make People Like You More

Science has determined that we just need to do these three things to ensure that we will be liked more.

BE SEEN OFTEN

The first time you visit a new friend, their dog will likely bark at you. By the fifth visit, the same dog may lick your hand. There’s a similar dynamic at work in humans called the mere exposure effect. Exposure is key. Turn your camera on during zoom meetings, comment on your friend’s social media posts. Go to the gym at the same time every day…

ASK QUESTIONS

Asking questions puts the focus on the other person, and lets them know you value their opinions and experiences. Asking someone follow-up questions about something they told you is particularly effective because it shows that you are listening and interested in what they have to say.

SMILE

Smiling is the emotional equivalent of eating chocolate or getting free money. And there’s another advantage to smiling: Research from Penn State University found that people who smile are perceived as more competent and more attractive. And people are more apt to like someone they consider attractive.

