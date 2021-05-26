The Secret To Happiness Is This!

How to be happy, if only there was a way?

Many formulas have been suggested. Get enough sleep. Exercise. Meditate. Help others. Spend time with friends and family. On average, all of these things are linked to happiness. But they don’t work for everyone.

Happiness is complicated. Researchers wanted to get a little closer to figure out the perfect formula, so they turned to smartphones.

A new study says the key to happiness is lowering your expectations. Researchers in London created a game app that forced players to make risky decisions and then inputs how happy they felt.

They found the ones who didn’t always think they’d win ended up being the happiest.

They think lowering your expectations is a key to a happy life – just not too low or you’ll end up miserable.