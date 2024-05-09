The One Simple Thing Women Can Do To Increase Their Libido

Our libido is constantly fluctuating, as is our sex drive. Sometimes you want to get it on and sometimes you just don’t want to get off.

If your relationship is going through a rough patch, your libido will decrease. If you’re stressed, anxious or depressed, your libido will dive too.

A few too many wines may also make you less horny, but if low libido is something you feel you’re constantly battling against, there could be a solution…

While it’s no one-size-fits-all miracle cure, experts have revealed one easy thing you can do to boost your desire for sex.

Just one hour of extra sleep can increase a woman’s libido by 14%, and every good 60 minutes of sleep increases your sex drive by the same percentage each time.

So guys, for her birthday buy her some Advil PM or Nyquil!

The study in question is called The Impact of Sleep on Female Sexual Response and Behaviour.

‘So sleep is important for sex!’

Some couples have cottoned on to the idea of more sleep equalling more sex, and these relationships have gone through sleep divorces (sleeping in separate beds).

If you’re looking to get more sleep in hopes of increasing your libido, here are some tips you can use.

The following changes could help you get more deep sleep each night:

Taking a hot bath before bed; heat is believed to promote increased levels of deep sleep.

Exercise for between 20-30 minutes each day.

Set yourself a regular sleep and wake-up time each day.

Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic drinks before bed.

Create a serene sleep environment free from screens and distractions.

Ensure you have a properly dark room to sleep in as streetlights or any external lights outside can impact sleep quality.

You can thank us for the mind-blowing sex later.