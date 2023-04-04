Sleep Divorce Can Improve Your Marriage

I don’t do well when I’m tired… Some people can function quite pleasantly when tired. My husband is one of those people.

I, on the other hand, revert to the dude default. This means that when I’m tired, it’s his fault. If he breaths in my general direction, I contemplate divorce… If he’s in the kitchen and near a drawer, I’m trying to get to, I’ve got the lawyer on speed dial.

He hasn’t done anything wrong- but I can’t take it out on the kids or they will end up in therapy!

So by dude default- he’s the designated A-hole!

WHAT IS A “SLEEP DIVORCE?”

As intimidating as it sounds, sleep divorce doesn’t require any paperwork. It’s an arrangement between couples to sleep apart to improve their sleep hygiene, which helps their relationship in the long run. Couples either sleep in separate beds or adhere to a different sleep schedule. It could very much be that you’re cranky because your partner put you on the wrong side of the bed

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults 18 through 64 receive seven to nine hours of sleep per night.