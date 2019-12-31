Listen Live

Sharon Stone Blocked From Bumble!

Apparently, she is too good to be true!

By Dirt/Divas

Sharon Stone, like many people, is looking for love (or a hook up) and signed up on the dating site, Bumble.

The problem is that Sharon Stone’s profile was so good, that other users reported it as fake, resulting in Bumble blocking Stone from any potential mates.

Sharon took to Twitter on Monday to tell fans that she was in fact looking for perhaps for love…

“I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account,” she wrote. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble is being me exclusionary ? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

 

Bumble later reactivated Stone’s account and apologized to the star on Twitter: “There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true.

