THE MOST POPULAR DOG AND CAT NAMES OF THE YEAR
No more spot, or fido!
Rover.com just released the results of its study into the most popular dog and cat names of 2019. And here’s what they found . . .
Female dogs: Bella . . . Luna . . . Lucy . . . Daisy . . . Lily.
Male dogs: Max . . . Charlie . . . Cooper . . . Buddy . . . Rocky.
Female cats: Luna . . . Bella . . . Lucy . . . Kitty . . . Lily.
Male cats: Oliver . . . Leo . . . Milo . . . Charlie . . . Max.
The study also found there were some very popular pet names that came out of pop culture.
The name Okoye, which is from “Black Panther”, was up 250% for pets . . . Arya Stark was up 150% . . . Lizzo was up 100% . . . and Keanu was up 93%.