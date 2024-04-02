Listen Live

Pregnancy Actually Increases Your Biological Age!

But study finds you can undo it!

By Kool Parents

Moms will tell you pregnancy ages them, but now there’s a study to support that theory — with an interesting caveat.

Being pregnant ages a woman by about two years, but there’s a way to turn back time. A woman can reverse her biological age by 8 years by giving birth, according to a study from the Yale Child Study Center published in Cell Metabolism last month.

Pet Parents Prioritize Fur Babies’ Happiness Over Their Own!

At three months postpartum, the biological age shifts by as much as 8 years for some individuals. 

So while pregnancy increases biological age there is a clear (and pronounced) recovery in the postpartum-say the scientists.

However, not all women recovered at the same rate. Women who could be classified as obese and who had a higher body mass index (BMI) before pregnancy didn’t age in reverse as much as women with a lower BMI, who were in the more normal weight range. 

Breastfeeding also lowered the moms’ biological age. These findings could pave the way for more aging research. 

Related posts

Invite Kool FM to Your School!

Baby Names At Risk of Extinctions In 2024

Most Gen Z and Millennials are Financially Dependent on Their Parents