Eddie Murphy Is Getting A Major Award In 2020!

What a way to kick off the new year! His appearance on SNL saw some of the highest ratings for the show in years, plus Eddie has a couple of strong movies out and on the way; and now this…

Eddie Murphy will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Critics’ Choice Awards! Eddie is currently enjoying an epic comeback to say the lease, and according to the Broadcast Film Critics Association, the people behind the prize- Eddie Murphy is the most commercially successful African-American actor in movie history.

Eddie is also up for the Best Actor Award for his role as comedian Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite is My Name.”

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 12.