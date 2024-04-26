A THIRD OF US BRUSH OUR TEETH WITH HOT WATER
As long as you brush your teeth, it's a win!
When you brush your teeth, do you use cold water or hot?
If you’re a cold-water brusher, you might be surprised ANYONE goes for hot. But it turns out a lot of us do.
Someone polled over 11,000 adults, and 37% said they use “warm or hot” water to brush their teeth.
42% of people in colder climates tend to use hot water.
The poll also found that 35% of us keep the water running while brushing our teeth. So those people are wasting a lot of water or brushing for six seconds.