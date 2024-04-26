A THIRD OF US BRUSH OUR TEETH WITH HOT WATER

When you brush your teeth, do you use cold water or hot?

If you’re a cold-water brusher, you might be surprised ANYONE goes for hot. But it turns out a lot of us do.

Someone polled over 11,000 adults, and 37% said they use “warm or hot” water to brush their teeth.

42% of people in colder climates tend to use hot water.

The poll also found that 35% of us keep the water running while brushing our teeth. So those people are wasting a lot of water or brushing for six seconds.