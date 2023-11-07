The Average Person Will Attend This Many Holiday Gatherings! 

According to new research, the average person will visit five different houses this winter.

Maybe four if we get a snowstorm….

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at their social calendars for this winter and found that the average person will attend five different gatherings this holiday season.

Results showed that a majority of respondents are excited about the holiday season, even if they don’t celebrate one of the common winter holidays (84%).

Three in four are expecting to be busier during the holiday season this year, especially those who will be hosting others (85%).

The survey found that surprisingly, nearly two-thirds of those surveyed wish they were visiting others even more often (62%).

The most common gatherings include Christmas/Holiday parties, office/work functions, Christmas Eve and Day, And New Year’s Eve!

One in seven are attending a Secret Santa event!

However; the survey found that about 20% of people want to skip events, particularly Christmas dinner and New Year’s parties…

Interestingly, respondents are also more excited to spend time with co-workers (49%) and neighbours (44%) at these gatherings above their family orientation (30%).