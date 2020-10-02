Tim Hortons Smile Cookies Were Record Breaking in Barrie

Tim Hortons restaurant owners and millions of generous Canadians across the country broke a new Smile Cookie record by raising $10.56 million for local charities across the country.

This year, in Barrie and Stroud, local Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests helped raise $156,422 to support Hospice Simcoe and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH’s) Birthing Unit. The amount will be shared equally between the two.

Every year for the past several years a new record has been set for the total number of cookies sold in this community. The total grew by 5,400 over last year. All thanks to a generous community and the hard working team at each of the restaurants.