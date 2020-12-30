Hanging Up My Headphones This Week

KoolFM and brother station Rock95 is a workplace with a family feel to it. This has been my family since 2005.

Out of college, with no experience, I was given an opportunity.

(My first ever band interview and it was with Collective Soul at our old KoolFM Studio location)

(I was lucky enough to play in the first Hockey Night in Barrie charity game before announcing each of the games following)

Little did I know the connections it would lead to. Across the hall from where the Kool studio used to be in the Kozlov Centre on Bayfield, that’s where I met my wife.

Literally, I have grown up on this microphone; from a kid in early 20’s to a husband and father. Proudly I’ve been able to involve my kids on the radio too! I’m embarking on a career on the front line as Provincial Constable with OPP. Connecting and doing what I can to make a difference on a new level.

All of the emotions are being felt as I say goodbye to my work family virtually or from 6ft away. But I have heard from people listening to the ‘Drive @ 5’ from hundreds of km’s away online and the distance in between doesn’t matter.

We’re friends.