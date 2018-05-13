Barrie Police Home Safe Run

A week after launching the Project Lifesaver tracking program to protect the city’s most vulnerable residents, Barrie Police will, tomorrow, hold another Home Safe 5K Walk/Run. It’s the fifth year for the event in support of the police Vulnerable Person Registry which holds photos and other valuable information about the elderly, young people with autism and others who have suffered brain injuries. Constable Nicole Rodgers says this helps police get the search started sooner in the hope of finding the missing person sooner.

Examples of Vulnerable Persons may include Persons with:

Alzheimer’s Disease

Autism Spectrum Disorder

An Acquired Brain Injury

A Mental Health condition that causes a person to exhibit the behaviours above

The Home Safe Run has raised more than $6000 since it began. It begins at Heritage Park, follows the bike to the South Shore Centre and back. No need to collect sponsors. You can register online or in person at The Running Room.

