Barrie robbery suspect wanted

Three were arrested, one is still loose after the theft Monday morning in Duckworth Plaza

Barrie Police want your help finding a suspect in a robbery.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Ashtoney Thompson.

The theft occured at a business Monday morning in Duckworth Plaza (353 Duckworth Street).

A getaway vehicle was located by police at the intersection of Blake Street and St. Vincent Street. Three suspects from Toronto were arrested and taken into custody:

  • 17 year old man
  • 16 year old woman
  • 21 year old man

Thompson is wanted for Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 and described as:

  • Black between the ages of 18 and 20
  • Thin build, 6’
  • Dark hair – dreadlocks
  • Dark goatee
  • Last seen wearing beige pants, white long sleeved shirt, and had been wearing a sling on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers

