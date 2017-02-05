Barrielicious 2017

January 20th to February 5th Enjoy Barrielicious!

What to expect:

Prix fixe full course meals – ranging from $15 – $30

A culinary journey – indulge in multicultural delicacies

New menus – exceptional festival menus with delectable results

Meet established and aspiring chefs

Support your local restaurants, enjoy a great meal with friends and family, and celebrate good food!

Three Course Dinner Menu is to be chosen from a select menu at each restaurant. Price does not include applicable taxes, alcohol or additional menu items. Please contact the restaurants in advance for reservations. Ask about select menu.

For more information and to visit the Barrielicious Website, click HERE