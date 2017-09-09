Bear Creek Golf Club

September 9,2017

12pm-12am

Essa Minor Hockey Association will be hosting its annual golf tournament on September 9th at Bear Creek Golf Club. All funds raised will go to support our organization in various ways and our kids playing the wonderful sport of hockey! We will be hosting a dinner/dance after a fun filled day of golf as well, with prizes and entertainment. Please visit www.essaminorhockey.com for registration forms, sponsorship opportunities and more information!