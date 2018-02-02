Beer And Cider Coming To More Stores Near You

The Province of Ontario has chosen 87 more independent and large grocery stores to sell beer and cider come April. They include:

Loblaws – Barrie

Food Basics – Midland

FreshCo – Collingwood

Metro – Newmarket

Starsky Fine Foods – Aurora

Vince’s Market – Newmarket

Walmart – Orillia, Bradford & Keswick

More than 200 grocery stores across the province are already authorized to sell beer and cider –­ 70 of which can also sell wine.