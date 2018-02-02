Beer And Cider Coming To More Stores Near You
Of the 87 stores, 11 are independent grocery stores and 76 stores are owned by large grocers
The Province of Ontario has chosen 87 more independent and large grocery stores to sell beer and cider come April. They include:
- Loblaws – Barrie
- Food Basics – Midland
- FreshCo – Collingwood
- Metro – Newmarket
- Starsky Fine Foods – Aurora
- Vince’s Market – Newmarket
- Walmart – Orillia, Bradford & Keswick
More than 200 grocery stores across the province are already authorized to sell beer and cider – 70 of which can also sell wine.