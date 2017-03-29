It’s Building a better me day over at Goodfellow Public School in Innisfil. It’s the fourth time the school has done this, a one-day event focusing on mental health and wellness for students in grades six to eight. Sammy Wilcox, one of the students at Goodfellow, and a member of the advertising team there, says these are things not covered in other lesson plans, but it should.

Community partners and enthusiastic teachers were expected to pass on some useful information, while students were excited to learn all about yoga, aromatherapy, and physical activity.