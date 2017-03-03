Burnt Dinner Behind Fire Call in Singhampton
A 911 Caller Thought There was a Fire At Least
It sounded pretty serious at first: Clearview Fire Servuce rushed out to Pretty River Road in Singhampton around midnight with reports of a possible house fire there, with a 911 caller telling authorities smoke was billowing out the window. Firefighters got in, and are now calling it a “cooking incident” and had the whole thing under control in no time. Looks like someone burnt dinner. No injuries were reported.