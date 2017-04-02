Canada Joins EpiPen Recall

Pfizer Canada is notifying patients and health-care givers of a voluntary recall of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr after reports – outside of Canada – of an EpiPen failing to activate. The recall impacts one lot (5GU763) of the 0.3 mg strength of EpiPen Auto-Injector expiring in May 2017 and one lot (5GR765) of the 0.15 mg strength of EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector expiring in March 2017. The products in lot 5GU763 were distributed by Pfizer Canada from January to March 2016. Those in lot 5GR765 were distributed from November 2015 to February 2016. Pfizer says it will replace the recalled devices at no cost and has advised consumers who have them to contact its information line at 1-800-463-6001. The problems could be potentially life-threatening. The EpiPen is used to treat allergic reactions to certain food and bug bites.

Pfizer Canada issued these photos showing where the lot numbers and expiration dates are located on the recalled EpiPens.

