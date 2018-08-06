Canada Saudi Arabia are at odds

The Saudi foreign ministry has ordered Canada’s ambassador to leave the country with 24 hours, is recalling its own ambassador in Ottawa, and will freeze all new trade and investment transactions with Canada. The dispute appears to be over a tweet on Friday from Global Affairs Canada calling for Saudi Arabia to “immediately release” recently arrested civil and women’s rights activists. The Saudi foreign ministry called the use of “immediately release” “unfortunate, reprehensible, and unacceptable in relations between states.”