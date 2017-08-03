Carrie Underwood’s Canadian Husband Retires

He led the Nashville Predators to the Stanley Cup finals this year and now Mike Fisher is retiring from the NHL. The 37 year old, originally from Peterborough, has written a letter to his fans announcing his retirement. He says,

This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one. I’ve decided to retire from the NHL.

I kept praying for peace about the next step in my life. A peace that said this is God’s will for your future. A peace that said whether or not this was the right time to walk away.

Mike Fisher was drafted from the Sudbury Wolves by the Ottawa Senators in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft and his first season was 1999-2000.

He and Carrie married in July of 2010 after meeting back stage at one of her concerts in 2008.

In 2011, he was drafted to the Nashville Predators. Supposedly, more than one team was interested in taking him but the Sens management chose Nashville so he could be close to his wife.

This is amazing. Made me cry… https://t.co/4vpkJQh3D4 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 12, 2016

He says he’s looking forward to spending time with his family and friends. He had Carrie Underwood have a son, Isaiah Michael Fisher. Life on the road with a child at home can be pretty tough. He says,

Things change when you have kids and you have a family. They’ve supported me without question, and now it’s my turn to return the favor.

Carrie posted a congratulatory note for him on Instagram. She says “Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more.”

Here’s Carrie watching her husband get into a fight:

I bet she’s pretty happy that he won’t be getting in to any more scuffles like that!

Here, Mike and Carrie discuss their relationship with Oprah:

They celebrated 7 years of marriage this year. They’re a good looking couple. (I’m pretty sure she finally convinced him to try a new hair style; so much better than the one he’s sporting in the Oprah video above!)

Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here’s to so many more years and memories together… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

All the best to the Fisher-Underwood family in this new season of life!

Header image: screenshot from NHL.com video of Mike being honoured for his 1000th game in March 2016