Changes At The Top of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce

Rod Jackson is no longer with the Barrie Chamber of Commerce. The now former Executive Director tells Rock 95 he and the Chamber have parted ways over “strategic direction differences” while Chamber President Kris Hughston confirms a search for a new Executive Director has not yet started. Hughston says the Chamber will focus on upcoming programming first, including the launch of a Train in Technology Expo expected March 1st. Jackson had held the position since late 2015, while day-to-day functions of the chamber will be overseen by various board members until a replacement can be found.