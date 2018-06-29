Check out the new Downtown Barrie this Long-Weekend

It’s not the same old downtown Barrie anymore.

This Canada-Day long-weekend is the first time the downtown core will connect to the waterfront as the newly constructed Meridian Place and Memorial Square give the downtown an entirely different feel.

It’s all happening downtown this weekend and here’s a complete list of all the long-weekend events worth checking out.

Memorial Square & Meridian Place Opening

Friday, June 29th

10:30am: Parade and official opening of Memorial Square

5:00pm: Meridian Place grand opening with ribbon cutting, cake cutting, live music and more.

Promenade Days; The Bands Playing

Friday June 29th 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sonic Coalition

9:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m Fred Grant Squares

Saturday June 30th 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. TBA

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Zero Gravity

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Baytowne Big Band

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Zero Gravity

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Bombshell Band

8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. “Here Today” – Tribute to Paul McCartney

Sunday July 1’st | Canada Day

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Zero Gravity

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Miller School of Irish Dance

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Grace

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Zero Gravity

4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. TBA

5:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. Plex & Aleah Baillergeon

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Omci Emerging Artists Showcase

7:30 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. Joelle Roy

9:00 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. Dan Davidson

9:55 p.m. “O, Canada”

Celestial Fire 10:00 p.m. Monday July 2nd 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ONE Community Church

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Zero Gravity

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Tim Beattie

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Zero Gravity

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Sil Simone

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mike Bowell

Vendor Hours Saturday June 30th & Sunday July 1’st 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday July 2nd 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Some vendors may be open later.)

Summer Ice Canada Day Classic Nothing says Canada like skating in July. There will be a full-size skating rink this year downtown for a Timbits skate, a couples skate, Mariposa demonstrations, a skills tournament and a Pro-Am Canada Day Classic game.