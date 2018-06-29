Check out the new Downtown Barrie this Long-Weekend
Music, food, beer, wrestling, ice hockey and fireworks, what more do you want?
It’s not the same old downtown Barrie anymore.
This Canada-Day long-weekend is the first time the downtown core will connect to the waterfront as the newly constructed Meridian Place and Memorial Square give the downtown an entirely different feel.
It’s all happening downtown this weekend and here’s a complete list of all the long-weekend events worth checking out.
Memorial Square & Meridian Place Opening
Friday, June 29th
- 10:30am: Parade and official opening of Memorial Square
- 5:00pm: Meridian Place grand opening with ribbon cutting, cake cutting, live music and more.
Watch: Opening of Memorial Square
Promenade Days; The Bands Playing
Friday June 29th
- 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sonic Coalition
- 9:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m Fred Grant Squares
Saturday June 30th
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. TBA
- 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Zero Gravity
- 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Baytowne Big Band
- 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Zero Gravity
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Bombshell Band
- 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. “Here Today” – Tribute to Paul McCartney
Sunday July 1’st | Canada Day
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Zero Gravity
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Miller School of Irish Dance
- 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Grace
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Zero Gravity
- 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. TBA
- 5:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. Plex & Aleah Baillergeon
- 6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Omci Emerging
Artists Showcase
- 7:30 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. Joelle Roy
- 9:00 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. Dan Davidson
- 9:55 p.m. “O, Canada”
Celestial Fire
- 10:00 p.m.
Monday July 2nd
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ONE Community Church
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Zero Gravity
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Tim Beattie
- 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Zero Gravity
- 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Sil Simone
- 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mike Bowell
Vendor Hours
Saturday June 30th & Sunday July 1’st
- 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Monday July 2nd
- 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Some vendors may be open later.)
Summer Ice Canada Day Classic
Nothing says Canada like skating in July. There will be a full-size skating rink this year downtown for a Timbits skate, a couples skate, Mariposa demonstrations, a skills tournament and a Pro-Am Canada Day Classic game.
Saturday June 30
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tim Horton’s Timbits Family Skate
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Hockey Skills Competition
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Team Skate: A Blue Pee Wee
- 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Team Skate: Pick Up
- 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Mariposa Learn to Skate – Family Skate
- 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.”Sticks in the Middle” – Shinny
- 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Mariposa Skating Demonstration
- 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mariposa Learn to Skate – Family Skate
- 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. “Sticks in the Middle” – Shinny
- 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Couples Skate
Sunday July 1’st | Canada Day
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tim Horton’s Timbits Skate
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Provincial Skate: Doug Downey/Andrea Khanjin
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Federal Skate: John Brassard
- 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Federal Skate: Alex Nuttal
- 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Mariposa Demonstration
- 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Canada Day Classic – Pro-Am Hockey Game
- 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m Main Stage Skate Along: Plex & Aleah Baillergeon
- 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Mariposa Edge & Balance Demo, & Canada Day Cake Cutting
- 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mayor’s Skate – Mariposa Learn to Skate
- 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Pre-Fireworks Skate
- 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Fireworks Skate
Monday July 2nd
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tim Horton’s Timbits Family Skate
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m Drop In – Hockey Skills Competition
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. “Sticks in the Middle” – Shinny
- 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Mariposa Skating Demonstration
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Mariposa Learn to Skate – Family Skate
- 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Downtown Barrie Family Skate
Wrestling at the Five Points
Get your Rick Flair on at the Five Points with more Barrie wrestling
Saturday June 30th
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Canada Day champion match
- Match One: Lionel Knight vs The D-Man
- Match Two: Mark Wheeler vs John Atlas
- Patient 705 and Jaze Hart return to Downtown Barrie.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Carter Mason defends the Barrie Wrestling Heavyweight title
- Sebastian Suave defends the Three Pistols Championship
- The Barrie Wrestling return of RAGE.
Sunday July 1st
6:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
- The finals for the Downtown Barrie Wrestling Canada Day tournament!
- The 400 North Tag Team Champions Fight or Flight vs The Fraternity
- The Barrie Wrestling Heavyweight title defended
- The Three Pistols Championship defended
- Mixed tag team action!
- Plus Playboy John Atlas, Kevin Blackwood, Nug Nahrgang, Puf.
Monday July 2nd
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- The Barrie Wrestling Heavyweight title defended
- The Three Pistols Championship defended
- An action-packed women’s match
- Plus a King Of The Five Points Match.
Greenstreet @ Dunlop & Owen
Get out, get comfy and get moving with some Tai Chi Pilates, Belly Dancing, a Mini Fitness Circuit, Giant Chess and Parachute Games.
Saturday June 30th
- 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Tai Chi Pilates
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Belly Dancing
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Jugshin Sword Class
- 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Mini Fitness Circuit
- 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Camp games and activities
July 1’st | Canada Day
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Zumba
- 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Camp games and activities