Coming up at Barrie City Hall
May lead to a public awareness campaign about the use of devices
Barrie City Hall will be looking at a drones and security cameras. Concerned with violating residents’ privacy, the city has a staff report in the works discussing appropriate use of video surveillance and drones. It may lead to a public awareness campaign about the use of these devices, but city hall is not recommending any new rules to govern them. Council will also be looking at a presentation on population density and intensification at Monday evening’s meeting.