Connexus Church – 20 Mills Rd. Barrie, ON L4N6H4

Saturday, May 27th

9:00 am – 2:30 pm

The 1st annual Pickup Roundup in support of the Barrie Food Bank is happening on Saturday, May 27.

The Barrie Food Bank’s vision is to have a community in which no one is hungry. Typically, summer is the Food Bank’s leanest time for donations – it is a season in which the need for food continues but the shelves empty out.

We want to change that.

We are looking for volunteers to partner with the Barrie Food Bank to collect food all across our city. Volunteers will gather together at 10 schools located in all 10 wards of the city of Barrie, and then head out door to door to collect food in our neighbourhoods from 9:00 am – noon.

That’s where we need you! Head to www.PickupRoundupBarrie.com to sign up to volunteer at a school near you, and bring your friends too!

Then from noon-2:30 pm, everyone is welcome at the After Party hosted at Connexus Church! Award-winning country music break-out artist Dani Strong will be live, and we’ll have a free BBQ and great celebration of our city’s generosity and the Food Bank’s work.

