The Utopia Hall, 8396 6th Line, Utopia ON L0M 1T0

Friday April 21, 2017

7:00pm

Dinner and Concert with Diamond Mine

A Tribute to Blue Rodeo

Dinner Buffet at 7pm Concert starts at 8pm

Advance Tickets $25 (till April 19)

Tickets at-the-door $30

Call 1-877-499-HALL(4255) or visit www.utopiahall.ca