Domestic Incident Kicks Off Manhunt in Northern Innisfil

A manhunt in northern Innisfil involved three police services. South Simcoe Police received the initial call, about a domestic incident in Innisfil reported Thursday morning.

POLICE SEARCH INNISFIL #1. Search for man ongoing with @OPP_CR in area of Georgian Downs and from 5th Sideroad to County Rd.27. Wanted re: domestic dispute call this a.m. in #Innisfil. Could potentially be armed. Do not approach. Call 911. pic.twitter.com/Hdb57CAXNf — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 7, 2018



A man believed to be involved in that incident was the subject of a search in the area of Georgian Downs mid-afternoon. Police believed there was the potential he was armed.

POLICE SEARCH INNISFIL #2. Man is described as 5’6″ tall, thin build, wearing blue jeans and blue t-shirt. He has red hair and a goatee. @BarriePolice also checking city’s south end. #search #Innisfil pic.twitter.com/iggXq7823W — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 7, 2018



Barrie Police and the OPP helped with the search for this suspect. No arrest had been made by late Thursday afternoon.