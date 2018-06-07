Listen Live

Domestic Incident Kicks Off Manhunt in Northern Innisfil

South Simcoe, Barrie, Provincial Police Combing Area Near Georgian Downs

By News

A manhunt in northern Innisfil involved three police services. South Simcoe Police received the initial call, about a domestic incident in Innisfil reported Thursday morning.


A man believed to be involved in that incident was the subject of a search in the area of Georgian Downs mid-afternoon. Police believed there was the potential he was armed.


Barrie Police and the OPP helped with the search for this suspect. No arrest had been made by late Thursday afternoon.

