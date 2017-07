Two Ford Focus owners are on the hook for street racing charges. Concerned citizens called South Simcoe Police around 2:30 Sunday morning, claiming these two cars were driving dangerously along Yonge St. through East Gwillimbury. Two vehicles were pulled over along Holland St. in Bradford not long after. A 39-year-old Bradford man and a 20-year-old man from Beeton were charged. Both vehicles were impounded.