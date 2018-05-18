Listen Live

Fatalities Reported Following Texas School Shooting

Suspect In Custody

By News

Reports of fatalities coming in after a school shooting in Texas. Reports have it someone walked into a classroom in a Santa Fe school and fired several shots. The local Sheriff’s office is reported eight to ten fatalities, most of them students.


One man is in custody, along with a second person of interest. Both are reportedly students of the school.

Related posts

Hockey Night in Simcoe Returns

High Fire Danger Rating in Muskoka

Orillia Man Seriously Hurt In Mississauga