Food For Thought On Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners have been linked to weight gain, not weight loss. A study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal pored over 37 studies involving 400-thousand people looking at consumption over time. It found people who regularly consumed artificial sweeteners, by drinking one or more beverages a day, had a higher risk for health issues such as weight gain, obesity and heart disease. Study authors say it may not be the artificial sweeteners that are responsible. It may be people who consume them crave sweeter foods and eat more of them. Click here for more on this story.