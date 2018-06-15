Ford’s First Priority As Premier? Scrapping Cap-and-Trade

Premier Designate Doug Ford says he’s sticking with a campaign promise. In one of his first media availabilities at Queen’s Park today, Ford says the PC government will demolish the liberal cap and trade system in an effort to find relief at the pumps.

“I made a promise to the people that we would take immediate action to scrap the cap-and-trade carbon tax and bring gas their prices down,” said Ford. “Today, I want to confirm that as a first step to lowering taxes in Ontario, the carbon tax’s days are numbered.”

Ford announced this morning that Ontario would be giving notice of plans to withdraw from any joint cap-and-trade agreements with Quebec and California, established by the outgoing Liberal government. The Premier-designate says Ontario will be taking steps to withdraw from any future cap-and-trade credit auctions.

“Eliminating the carbon tax and cap-and-trade is the right thing to do and is a key component in our plan to bring your gas prices down by 10 cents per litre,” said Ford. “It also sends a clear message that things are now different. No longer will Ontario’s government answer to insiders, special interests and elites. Instead, we will now have a government for the people. Help is here.”

Ford’s Government will be sworn in June 29th.