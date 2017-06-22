Georgian To Transfer Kempenfelt Centre Back to Province

The Kempenfelt Conference Centre is going back where it came from. Georgian College currently owns the facility and has since the province transferred control to the school in 1981. The conference centre will be returned to the province as of this Hallowe’en night, but business as usual until then; the Kempenfelt Conference centre will honour and accept bookings up to the end of October. “We are pleased with this outcome,” says Georgian College President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes. “With this conclusion, Georgian will not be required to invest further time, human and financial resources to divest itself of the property. We thank the province for its willingness to continue our conversations and arrive at this decision, which is the best solution for all parties.”