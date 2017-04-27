Get in Motion with Canada’s Largest Disability Exhibition

People in Motion offers its annual disability show from May 26-27

TORONTO, Ont. (April 13, 2017) – For over 25 years, People in Motion – Canada’s largest disability exhibition – has been showcasing the latest in technology for people with disabilities. Returning this spring for their 28th annual show at the Queen Elizabeth Building, Exhibition Place, People in Motion is once again featuring a range of novelty products to help Canadians with disabilities live and lead their best life possible.

“People in Motion is an important event that helps bring disability issues to the forefront, and brings us one step closer to a more accessible Canada,” says People in Motion Show Manager Sajid Rahman. “We are hoping to educate – not just those individuals with disabilities, but entire families as well – on the newest products and services available.”

According to Statistics Canada, there are 3.8 million adult Canadians living with some type of disability that limits regular, everyday activities. From this group, 81.3 per cent reported using some kind of aid or assistive device such as a wheelchair, hearing aid, hand and arm support or even specialized computer, to help with mobility, hearing, seeing and learning.

“With the appropriate aids, those living with disabilities can enjoy and take part in day-to-day tasks and activities with ease, and participate more fully in all aspects and functions of society,” adds Rahman.

As a part of the show, People in Motion will be hosting a career fair for persons with disabilities so that visitors who are on the market will have the opportunity to meet with a spectrum of employers.

“Our goal is for People in Motion to become the destination of choice for people with every type of disability, caregivers and people in the industry,” says Rahman. “Over the years, we’ve continuously heard what a difference a show like this makes for the disability community and this year will certainly be no exception.”

Admission to People in Motion is free and will take place May 26 and 27 at the Queen Elizabeth Building, Exhibition Place at 190 Princes’ Blvd, Toronto from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit people-in-motion.com . Be sure to ‘Like’ them on Facebook and follow @PIM_Toronto on Twitter for all the latest updates.

About People in Motion

People in Motion is Canada’s largest disability exhibition located at Exhibition Place in the Queen Elizabeth Building. People in Motion features 63,000 square feet of exhibits which include transportation and mobility, barrier-free design, rehabilitation services, home health care products, accessible travel, corporate services and government programs, leisure activities, employment information, publications and associations.