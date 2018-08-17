Government investing in OPP Detachments

Ontario Provincial Police detachments are about to get a facelift.

The provincial government unveils an investment of over $182 million to replace aging police facilities’ infrastructure.

9 new OPP detachments are in the plans which includes West Parry Sound and Orillia.

Bird Construction Incorporated has been awarded the contract to design, build and finance the new detachments.

Construction is expected to begin this fall with substantial completion expected to occur late 2020.