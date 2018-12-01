8pm

November 22 – December 1

Brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking, and wickedly funny, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is the genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing rock musical sensation, with a pulsing score and wickedly funny story of a gender-crossed glam rocker determined to become a superstar.

Ground-breaking and undoubtedly ahead of its time – Entertainment Weekly

The most exciting rock score written for the theatre since, oh, ever! – Time Magazine

Performance times are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and a Saturday matinee at 2pm