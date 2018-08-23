Hit and Run Near Alliston Put Bicyclist In The Ditch

A burgundy four-door vehicle is being sought, after a bicyclist was forced into the ditch in a hit and run near Alliston.

The OPP say the bicyclist was struck shortly before 7:00 Thursday morning, on the 5th Sideroad near the 11th Line of Essa.

Police figure the 45-year-old man was struck from behind, sustaining minor injuries as he was forced into the ditch.

The vehicle is said to have fled the scene eastbound on 5th Sideroad.

Anyone with information should contact Nottawasaga OPP detachment at (705)434-1939.