How Virtual Reality Will Change Your World

Virtual reality will undoubtedly revolutionize our lives. It’s a matter of time. Right now we scroll, click, copy, paste, like, post, share, print, search and buy goods online. How we interact with the internet today will all completely change. We are already seeing the mass adoption of virtual and augmented reality platforms like Oculus, Playstation’s VR, HTC Vive and Facebook Spaces.

Think about how fast your smartphone has changed. The VR and AR worlds are excelling at light speed with global revenues hitting $4.1 billion two years ago but projected to uit $79 billion in three years time, according to ARtillry Intelligence. Virtual Reality experience centres are popping up worldwide, even here at home. In Barrie, the newly opened Vertex VR gives its customers a range of virtual reality experiences like gaming, education, art and even tourism. Operations Manager Stephen Boyce says Vertex offer HTC Vive with room scale, 360 seated, mixed reality and motion simulators. Boyce says it’s a way to experience VR without spending a fortune on the gear yourself. He says we are still a ways away from seeing VR sets in every household but the cost has come down significantly in the last few years. That is being propelled by people like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who expects to spend $3 billion over the next decade to make VR more accessible. ” It will revolutionize how we train our workforce” Boyce says most people associate VR with gaming, but VR and AR is already creating a dramatic shift in real world applications, like workplace training. He points to surgeons who can now practice tricky procedures through VR simulations that they couldn’t otherwise perform on humans. These VR driven advances in industry are already common across a number of sectors. Think about the real estate industry and how we view homes. With VR we can now conceptualize how rooms could look if designed how we want them to. Companies like RoOomy, give realtors the ability to stage homes at a fraction of the cost by using VR.

What’s next? How about standalone VR systems. Basically, no wires, consoles or phones needed. Standalone VR is touted as the next wave, or as insiders call it, VR 2.0.

Mobile augmented reality smart-glasses are projected to net $90 billion revenue within five years time, according to industry writers for Digi-Capital. VR and AR technology isn’t new but it capabilities and features are advancing at an incredible pace and similar to how smartphones changed our lives, this will too.