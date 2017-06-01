Innisfil Soccer Club 2017

Registration is now available online! Spots are filling quickly! www.innisfilsoccer.ca

Our season starts the end of May (weather and field permitting)

We offer house league skills development and play for ages U4-10 years for boys and girls!

NEW this year we are offering competitive “street soccer” for ages 11-15 boys and girls. This includes a referee, scores and playoffs!

There are still a few spots available in our Men’s and Women’s leagues!

The Innisfil Soccer Club is always looking for volunteer coaches! High school students welcome!

Team sponsorships are still available! sponsors@innisfilsoccer.ca

For more information please visit their website at www.innisfilsoccer.ca