Page’s 5: Inspiring Celebrity Posts For International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is meant to celebrate the many successes women have achieved over the decades and also to bring attention to the constant challenges that we face during the ongoing battle for gender equality.

The hashtag #InternationalWomensDay is trending online and even some powerful celebrities are jumping on board with the movement today and showing their love and appreciation for the strong women in their lives.

“Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult” #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH — Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017

The Revolution Starts Now!!! ⏳🎥⏰🎉🎉🎉🎉 Happy International Women’s Day!! 💘😂👑🌎🌍🌏🔥🔥🔥🔜♥️ @luigiandiango 🙏🏻 @voguegermany A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:55am PST

I’m grateful to all the women who came before me and fought for me to be able to be where I am. #ADayWithoutWomen #IWD2017 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2017

Proud to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay with @Brawnybrand by honoring those who continue to break down barriers #StrengthHasNoGender. Learn more about these incredible women on Brawny.com. #Ad A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:38am PST

And it’s not just ladies who are showing their love for #InternationalWomensDay…

Don’t just hashtag it today. Make a point to celebrate, honor, respect, appreciate and recognize all women everyday. #InternationalWomensDay — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 8, 2017

Be strong, be you, be proud to be called a Woman.

Happy International Women’s Day!