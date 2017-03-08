Listen Live

Page’s 5: Inspiring Celebrity Posts For International Women’s Day

Adele, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres And More...

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines, Page's 5

International Women’s Day is meant to celebrate the many successes women have achieved over the decades and also to bring attention to the constant challenges that we face during the ongoing battle for gender equality.

The hashtag #InternationalWomensDay is trending online and even some powerful celebrities are jumping on board with the movement today and showing their love and appreciation for the strong women in their lives.

And it’s not just ladies who are showing their love for #InternationalWomensDay…

Be strong, be you, be proud to be called a Woman.

Happy International Women’s Day!

