Page’s 5: Inspiring Celebrity Posts For International Women’s Day
Adele, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres And More...
International Women’s Day is meant to celebrate the many successes women have achieved over the decades and also to bring attention to the constant challenges that we face during the ongoing battle for gender equality.
The hashtag #InternationalWomensDay is trending online and even some powerful celebrities are jumping on board with the movement today and showing their love and appreciation for the strong women in their lives.
“Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult” #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH
— Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017
❤Standing with all my sisters in solidarity! Gonna be a lady in red tomorrow 💃🏼❤ Repost @womensmarch: Tomorrow, we strike! Are you with us? Anyone, anywhere, can join by making 3/8 a #DayWithoutAWoman, in one or all of the following ways: 1. Wear RED in solidarity 2. Women strike from paid and unpaid work 3. Everyone buys local or don’t buy at all womensmarch.com/womensday
I’m grateful to all the women who came before me and fought for me to be able to be where I am. #ADayWithoutWomen #IWD2017
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2017
And it’s not just ladies who are showing their love for #InternationalWomensDay…
Don’t just hashtag it today. Make a point to celebrate, honor, respect, appreciate and recognize all women everyday. #InternationalWomensDay
— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 8, 2017
Be strong, be you, be proud to be called a Woman.