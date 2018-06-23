June 23rd and 24th, 2018
8 Weeks At #1!
20 Rhythm Of Your Heart – Marianas Trench
19 No Roots – Alice Merton
18 Done For Me – Charlie Puth ft. Kehlani
17 Red Light – Ria Mae
16 Back To You – Selena Gomez
15 Perfect – Ed Sheeran
14 No Excuses – Meghan Trainor
13 Beautiful Trauma – Pink
12 Cautious – Tyler Shaw
11 Delicate – Taylor Swift
10 Lights Down Low – Max
9 Wait – Maroon
8 Not A Love Song – Bulow
7 Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line
6 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
5 In My Blood -Shawn Mendes
4 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
3 Body – Loud Luxury ft. Brando
2 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
1 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
KOOL Cameo: All The Small Things – Blink
Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Growing Pains – Alessia Cara