Kidnap ‘Victim’ Charged In Ongoing OPP Investigation

Interesting call for the OPP early Thursday morning. A witness thought it looked like a man was being abducted by two others in Orillia – forced into a pick-up truck. He told police he followed the truck to Barrie. When police found it, on Harrison Crescent, just the supposed victim was inside with injuries. The others were found at hospital being treated for injuries. For now, Only the so-called victim has been charged as police sort through what exactly happened.