New Bradford Fire Hall Will Be A Short Jaunt From The Old One

Bradford West Gwillimbury is getting a brand spanking new fire hall right, not far from an existing one. At this week’s meeting of council, everyone voted to approve the construction of a new 19,000 square foot facility adjacent to the site of the current hall on Melbourne Drive. That site currently also houses the town’s water operations and urban transportation service, the former will be relocated to a site on Line 11 near the 400, while the transportation service will remain in the old fire hall once the new one is done. The whole thing is expected to be complete by 2021, with a total cost of $14 million. The construction cost, as it is brought on by growth, will be paid for almost entirely through Development Charges.