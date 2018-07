New pavilion open in Port McNicoll

A new pavilion is open at Patterson Park in Port McNicoll.

The ribbon cutting happened Friday after a combined effort of Kevin Dedy (design concept creator), Dupuis & Ouellet Architectural Design (drawings) Midland Home Hardware Building Centre (materials) and Steve’s Bobcat (construction).

From left to right: Deputy Mayor David Ritchie, Mayor Scott Warnock, Kevin Mateff (Midland Home Hardware Building Centre), Councillor Sandy Talbot, Lefty Duncan (Steve’s Bobcat), Carol Quesnelle, Councillor Jim Crawford